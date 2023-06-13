HOUTZDALE — The following Moshannon Valley Jr./Sr. High School seniors received scholarships during the Awards and Scholarship Ceremony, held Wednesday, May 24.

High school Principal Kris Albright recognized the community organizations and donors, “through your continued financial contributions, many former and future Moshannon Valley students have found the pursuit of higher education easier to obtain.”

Albright noted that over $150,000 would be awarded to students through the scholarships.

“While we may be a small school, that financial contribution is a tremendous impact on the future of tonight’s seniors,” he said.

Adeline E. Thomas Memorial Scholarship — Jessica Merrick

Alumni Scholarship — Zachary Witherow

‘Big Dan’ Kitko Scholarship — Camie Freeman and Skyler Warrick-Williams

Boumerhi Family Scholarship — Skyler Warrick-Williams

Carolyn (Green) Ball Memorial Scholarship — Brianna Thompson

Catholic Daughters of Americas Scholarship — Joshua Slifko

Children’s Orthopedic Services, Inc. Scholarship — Hayley Weyandt

Christopher A. Souder Scholarship — Madison Mills

Dylan Ludwig Memorial Award — Sophia Demko and Brianna Thompson

Eugene “Doc” Brubaker Memorial Award — Mason Phillips

Frank Stumpf Memorial Scholarship — Skyler Warrick-Williams and Alexis Pollick

Fullington High School Service Award — Sophia Demko and Mason Phillips

Gerald A. Solensky Educational Memorial Scholarship — Jessica Merrick

GEO Group Foundation Scholarship — Brianna Thompson, Gabriella Moore, Janaye Shimmel, Madison Mills and Zachary Witherow

Helen Sue Rerko Memorial Scholarship — Hailey Dufour

Hiller Family Memorial Scholarship — Mackenzie Daniel, Gavin Dunlap and Hailey Dufour

Houtzdale Lions Club Scholarship — Mackenzie Daniel

Houtzdale Moose L.O.O.M. 327 Scholarship — Gabriella Moore

Jacob ‘Jake’ Ball Memorial Scholarship — Connor Williams

Jeffrey Gallaher Memorial Scholarship — Dakota Fiumefreddo

Keno Beezer Scholarship — Gabriella Moore, Jessica Merrick and Zachary Witherow

Kruise-Spewock Funeral Homes, Inc. Memorial Scholarship — Brianna Thompson

Life Fast Forward Scholarship — Camie Freeman

Maj. Christopher E. Reed Scholarship — Skyler Warrick-Williams

Marion Hopkins Memorial Scholarship — Grace Rohrback

Mary M. Wise Memorial Scholarship — Jessica Merrick

Morann Citizens Club Scholarship — Lauren Eckberg

Moshannon Valley Education Association Scholarship — Madison Mills

Moshannon Valley Rotary Club of Houtzdale, sponsors of the Harold E. Zulick Scholarship — Mason Phillips

Nevling Family Mathematics Scholarship — Zachary Witherow

Pamela A. Patrick Memorial Scholarship, sponsored by the Morann Club — Alexis Pollick

PASR (PA Association of School Retirees) Scholarship — Gavin Dunlap

Red Cross Bloodmobile Scholarship — Madison Mills

Ricky A. Berndt Memorial Scholarship — Alexis Pollick

Scott William Reed Beers Scholarship — Skyler Warrick-Williams, Jessica Merrick, Noah Date, Janaye Shimmel and Sophia Demko

Seth Gallaher Memorial Scholarship — Gavin Dunlap

Stephen Kandrach VFW Post 6321 Scholarship — Mackenzie Daniel, Sophia Demko, Roman Faulds, Jessica Merrick and Hayley Weyandt

Stephen Paul Liadis Memorial Scholarship — Jessica Merrick

Superintendent’s Award — Dreyden Gardner

Wasilko Penn State Trustee Scholarship — Class of 2023 –To be determined….awaiting Penn State’s extended enrollment deadline;

  • Carleigh Bailey (2021), Owen Campbell (2018) – Peter Wasilko Penn State Trustee
  • Matthew Moore (2005), Josephine Wilt (2013) – John & Anna Wasilko Memorial Trustee
  • Nathan Bloom (2021), Emma Kitko (2019) – Sgt. Nick Wasilko Memorial
  • Logan Murarik (2019), Noah Webb (2020) – Samuel Wasilko Memorial
  • McKenzie McCoy (2019), Madison O’Donnell (2020) – Michael Wasilko Memorial
  • Micah DeLattre (2019), Nathan Murarik (2020) – Evelyn Wasilko Cronister Memorial
  • Caleb Woodring (2018), Grace Spencer (2021) – Wasilko Family

William J. “Joey” Ellis Scholarship — Grace Rohrback

W.O. Gulbranson Lutheran Scholarship — Alexis Pollick, Brianna Thompson, Connor Williams, Dreyden Gardner, Gabriella Moore, Gavin Dunlap, Grace Rohrback, Hailey Smith, Hailey Dufour, Hayley Weyandt, James Hummel, Janaye Shimmel, Jessica Merrick, Mackenzie Daniel, Lauren Eckberg, Mason Phillips, Noah Date, Skyler Warrick-Williams, Sophia Demko and Zachary Witherow

Zazworsky Penn State Trustee Scholarships,— Class of 2023 –To be determined….awaiting Penn State’s extended enrollment deadline

  • Aubrey Dotts (2020) – Gilbert R. & Grace R. Beck Memorial
  • Renee Lingenfelter (2003) – Frank & Anna Zazworsky Memorial
  • Jennifer Schultz (2001) – Nellie Ann Zazworsky
  • Robert Reed (2018) – David E. & Jane A. Zazworsky

