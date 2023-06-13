HOUTZDALE — The following Moshannon Valley Jr./Sr. High School seniors received scholarships during the Awards and Scholarship Ceremony, held Wednesday, May 24.
High school Principal Kris Albright recognized the community organizations and donors, “through your continued financial contributions, many former and future Moshannon Valley students have found the pursuit of higher education easier to obtain.”
Albright noted that over $150,000 would be awarded to students through the scholarships.
“While we may be a small school, that financial contribution is a tremendous impact on the future of tonight’s seniors,” he said.
Adeline E. Thomas Memorial Scholarship — Jessica Merrick
Alumni Scholarship — Zachary Witherow
‘Big Dan’ Kitko Scholarship — Camie Freeman and Skyler Warrick-Williams
Boumerhi Family Scholarship — Skyler Warrick-Williams
Carolyn (Green) Ball Memorial Scholarship — Brianna Thompson
Catholic Daughters of Americas Scholarship — Joshua Slifko
Children’s Orthopedic Services, Inc. Scholarship — Hayley Weyandt
Christopher A. Souder Scholarship — Madison Mills
Dylan Ludwig Memorial Award — Sophia Demko and Brianna Thompson
Eugene “Doc” Brubaker Memorial Award — Mason Phillips
Frank Stumpf Memorial Scholarship — Skyler Warrick-Williams and Alexis Pollick
Fullington High School Service Award — Sophia Demko and Mason Phillips
Gerald A. Solensky Educational Memorial Scholarship — Jessica Merrick
GEO Group Foundation Scholarship — Brianna Thompson, Gabriella Moore, Janaye Shimmel, Madison Mills and Zachary Witherow
Helen Sue Rerko Memorial Scholarship — Hailey Dufour
Hiller Family Memorial Scholarship — Mackenzie Daniel, Gavin Dunlap and Hailey Dufour
Houtzdale Lions Club Scholarship — Mackenzie Daniel
Houtzdale Moose L.O.O.M. 327 Scholarship — Gabriella Moore
Jacob ‘Jake’ Ball Memorial Scholarship — Connor Williams
Jeffrey Gallaher Memorial Scholarship — Dakota Fiumefreddo
Keno Beezer Scholarship — Gabriella Moore, Jessica Merrick and Zachary Witherow
Kruise-Spewock Funeral Homes, Inc. Memorial Scholarship — Brianna Thompson
Life Fast Forward Scholarship — Camie Freeman
Maj. Christopher E. Reed Scholarship — Skyler Warrick-Williams
Marion Hopkins Memorial Scholarship — Grace Rohrback
Mary M. Wise Memorial Scholarship — Jessica Merrick
Morann Citizens Club Scholarship — Lauren Eckberg
Moshannon Valley Education Association Scholarship — Madison Mills
Moshannon Valley Rotary Club of Houtzdale, sponsors of the Harold E. Zulick Scholarship — Mason Phillips
Nevling Family Mathematics Scholarship — Zachary Witherow
Pamela A. Patrick Memorial Scholarship, sponsored by the Morann Club — Alexis Pollick
PASR (PA Association of School Retirees) Scholarship — Gavin Dunlap
Red Cross Bloodmobile Scholarship — Madison Mills
Ricky A. Berndt Memorial Scholarship — Alexis Pollick
Scott William Reed Beers Scholarship — Skyler Warrick-Williams, Jessica Merrick, Noah Date, Janaye Shimmel and Sophia Demko
Seth Gallaher Memorial Scholarship — Gavin Dunlap
Stephen Kandrach VFW Post 6321 Scholarship — Mackenzie Daniel, Sophia Demko, Roman Faulds, Jessica Merrick and Hayley Weyandt
Stephen Paul Liadis Memorial Scholarship — Jessica Merrick
Superintendent’s Award — Dreyden Gardner
Wasilko Penn State Trustee Scholarship — Class of 2023 –To be determined….awaiting Penn State’s extended enrollment deadline;
- Carleigh Bailey (2021), Owen Campbell (2018) – Peter Wasilko Penn State Trustee
- Matthew Moore (2005), Josephine Wilt (2013) – John & Anna Wasilko Memorial Trustee
- Nathan Bloom (2021), Emma Kitko (2019) – Sgt. Nick Wasilko Memorial
- Logan Murarik (2019), Noah Webb (2020) – Samuel Wasilko Memorial
- McKenzie McCoy (2019), Madison O’Donnell (2020) – Michael Wasilko Memorial
- Micah DeLattre (2019), Nathan Murarik (2020) – Evelyn Wasilko Cronister Memorial
- Caleb Woodring (2018), Grace Spencer (2021) – Wasilko Family
William J. “Joey” Ellis Scholarship — Grace Rohrback
W.O. Gulbranson Lutheran Scholarship — Alexis Pollick, Brianna Thompson, Connor Williams, Dreyden Gardner, Gabriella Moore, Gavin Dunlap, Grace Rohrback, Hailey Smith, Hailey Dufour, Hayley Weyandt, James Hummel, Janaye Shimmel, Jessica Merrick, Mackenzie Daniel, Lauren Eckberg, Mason Phillips, Noah Date, Skyler Warrick-Williams, Sophia Demko and Zachary Witherow
Zazworsky Penn State Trustee Scholarships,— Class of 2023 –To be determined….awaiting Penn State’s extended enrollment deadline
- Aubrey Dotts (2020) – Gilbert R. & Grace R. Beck Memorial
- Renee Lingenfelter (2003) – Frank & Anna Zazworsky Memorial
- Jennifer Schultz (2001) – Nellie Ann Zazworsky
- Robert Reed (2018) – David E. & Jane A. Zazworsky