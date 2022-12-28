MANSFIELD — The Mansfield University Municipal Police Academy is actively recruiting for its upcoming full-time Act 120 Academy class, which begins May 22, 2023.
The Mansfield Act 120 Municipal Police Academy is a 26-week course required to become a municipal police officer in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The program is certified by the Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission.
All cadets who complete the academy will receive a minimum $2,500 scholarship. Cadets also receive free on-campus housing at Mansfield’s suite-style residence halls, which were named among the best in the nation by Niche.com.
The Academy features a cadre of instructors with vast knowledge of police recruit training and the criminal justice system. The instructor cadre includes active and retired Pennsylvania State Police and Municipal Police, attorneys, educators, Magistrates, and a Common Pleas Judge.
Anyone interested in attending the Mansfield Police Academy should fill out a Statement of Interest form at mansfield.edu/academy.