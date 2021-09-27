LOCK HAVEN — Lock Haven University will host weekday visits and open house events throughout the fall semester. Open house events are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9 and Saturday, Oct. 30 in the Student Recreation Center. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. Prospective students are encouraged to attend to learn more about what LHU has to offer.
During each program, prospective students will hear from an admissions counselor, current students, and LHU faculty. The interactive events will provide information about the application process, admissions requirements, academic majors and departments, financial aid and scholarships, student life, housing, dining, downtown Lock Haven and more.
Students also will have the opportunity to apply for admission to the university during the events and will receive a decision on the spot.
Space is limited and registration is required by the day before each event. To schedule a visit or register for an open house, visit www.lockhaven.edu/visit or call 570-484-2027.
Due to social distancing efforts, each registered student is permitted to have two guests to attend with them. Facial coverings are required to be worn indoors on campus. Visitors exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, those that have been exposed or advised to quarantine are not permitted on campus.
For more information about Lock Haven University, visit www.lockhaven.edu, email admissions@lockhaven.edu, or call 570-484-2011.