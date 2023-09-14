A total of 514 Commonwealth University student-athletes have been named to the 2022-23 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete award list. The list encompasses students from Commonwealth U Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield locations.
Student-athletes must maintain a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 upon completion of the academic year to be eligible for the PSAC Scholar-Athlete Award.
Local student-athletes named to the list include:
- Nate Farrell, of Dubois — A Commonwealth University-Lock Haven student and Baseball student-athlete.
- Matthew Shimmel of Philipsburg — A Commonwealth University-Lock Haven student and Men’s Track & Field (Indoor/Outdoor) student-athlete.
Overall, the PSAC honored 3,794 student-athletes from the league’s 18 institutions after the conclusion of the 2022-23 academic year as PSAC Scholar-Athletes.
The 2022-23 PSAC Scholar-Athlete total of 3,794 (52% of the entire PSAC student-athlete population) marks the eighth straight year the PSAC has awarded at least 40% of its student-athlete population with “Scholar-Athlete” status. The total number of PSAC Scholar-Athletes dropped from 4,144 recipients in 2021-22 due to the league’s more stringent criteria in determining student-athlete eligibility for the award.