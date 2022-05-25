HARRISBURG — State officials from the Departments of Health, Education, and Conservation and Natural Resources on Wednesday announced nine student winners of the 2022 Lyme Art Contest to promote awareness of the prevalence of ticks and the types of diseases they carry.
Nolan Etters of Clearfield won first Place in the grades 5-6 category.
The Lyme Art Contest was created in 2019 to educate children, scout troops, youth community programs, and their peers about where ticks are found and how to prevent encountering ticks in their habitat.