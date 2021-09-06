DUBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic has updated the scholastic careers of some recent graduates from the Progressland readership area.
Paris Farley, a member of the Class of 2021 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, plans to enter the Air Force (active duty).
Farley is a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Clearfield. She was yearbook editor and a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, Rotary Interact Club, Musical Tech Crew, Mock Trial, Prom Committee, Envirothon, and Art Club.
Farley was a member of the school’s cross country, basketball, softball, and tennis teams. Farley was also a volunteer at the election polls.
Paris is the daughter of Dan and Heather Farley, Clearfield.
Gracee Swatsworth, a member of the Class of 2021 at Dubois Central Catholic High School is attending Carnegie Mellon University. Her field of study is neuroscience.
Swatsworth is a member of the Primitive Methodist Church. She was a member of National Honor Society and Rotary Interact.
Swatsworth graduated with 12 college credits through the school’s College Within High School Program with Butler County Community College.
Swatsworth was named to the President’s Achievement List at CMU.
Swatsworth is the daughter of Gregg and Joy Swatsworth, Clearfield.
Leonard Swisher, a member of the Class of 2021 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, is attending Penn State University, DuBois. His field of study is business.
Swisher is a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Clearfield. He was a part of National Honor Society.
Swisher was a member of the school soccer, cross-country, and track and field teams.
Swisher graduated with six college credits through the school’s College Within High School Program with Butler County Community College.
Swisher received the “Blue & White” Penn State Scholarship
Swisher is the son of Lennie and Ricki Swisher, Clearfield.