LOCK HAVEN — Lock Haven University recently celebrated the opening of the new Student Success Center on campus during an open house event on Tuesday, Aug. 24.
For the first time, LHU students will have access to a concierge-like experience, where their needs and concerns can be met and addressed by both professional staff and peer mentors.
The center will connect students with resources in a welcoming and central location on campus in Ulmer Hall. It will serve as a one-stop-shop to assist students in four major areas vital to student success and retention: academic success, social adjustment, financial literacy and career exploration.
The center is a hub for the various campus offices and resources that fall within these four areas. First floor offices include – Center for Global Engagement, Counseling Services, HOPE Center and the Professional Resource Closet. Second floor offices include – the Office of Student Success, the Office of Diversity Equity and Inclusion, Financial Aid, Registrar, Student Accounts, Student and Residence Life, Center for Career and Professional Development, TRIO Student Support Services, Educational Opportunity Program, Academic Improvement Plan, Academic Success Program, Disability Resources, coordination of tutoring services and Freshman Commons.
Office hours for the center are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. To contact the office, email studentsuccess@lockhaven.edu or call 570-484-2345.
SSC services are also available for students at LHU Clearfield at 102 Founder’s Hall. Office hours are Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.