LHU kicks off fall semester, welcomes Haven Family back to campus

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Lock Haven University recently welcomed students, and the entire Haven Family, back to campus, with a host of events and activities. The first day of classes was Monday, Aug. 23.
New LHU students moved into their residence halls on Aug. 19 and 20 and returning students arrived on Aug. 21. Also on Aug. 21, lunch and dinner were available for all students at Bentley Dining Hall. That evening there was ice cream at the Alumni Pavilion on the Poorman Commons and a comedian at Price Auditorium. Orientation sessions for new students were held on Aug. 21 and 22.
Also on Aug. 22, there were lawn games and snacks and the “New (academic) Year’s Eve” party was back this semester, where students could count down to the start of the new school year. The party, which took place in front of Price Auditorium, included a DJ, zipline and a ball drop. LHU’s mascot, Talon, made an appearance at the party and even took a ride on the zipline.
There was an intramural open house at the Student Recreation Center on Aug. 23 as well as the Greek Life Carnival and lawn games on the Poorman Commons. An open house for the new Student Success Center was held on Aug. 24 and on Aug. 25 there was a HAC Hump Day activity, community service open house, sexual health fair and sex ed boot camp.
Aug. 26 activities included the Involvement Fair on Ivy Lane and the popular LHU tradition, Color Splash on the commons. On Aug. 27, HAC Live held an event featuring illusionist PIP and there was capture the flag.
On Aug. 28 students could take a walk on the LHU Nature Trail and watch the HAC Big Screen Movie: “Cruella.” Aug. 29, student worship was held as well as an opportunity for a walk together on the River Walk.
Students were able to explore downtown Lock Haven with a walking tour and also receive free tickets for a movie at the local Roxy theater on Aug. 2-29.
For more information about Lock Haven University, visit www.lockhaven.edu, email admissions@lockhaven.edu, or call 570-484-2011.