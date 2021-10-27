LOCK HAVEN — The Lock Haven University Chemistry Club will host a virtual Halloween Demonstration Show at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 on Zoom.
During the event, both students and professors will conduct multiple chemistry experiments and demonstrations. Attendees can expect to see a mixture of spooky and fun demonstrations, aimed toward elementary school aged audiences to get them excited about science.
The event is open to the public and participants can join at the following link: lockhaven.zoom.us/j/94440829753.
For more information about Lock Haven University, visit www.lockhaven.edu, email admissions@lockhaven.edu, or call 570-484-2011.