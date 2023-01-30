WESTOVER — Harmony Area School District has announced the names of sudents named to the distinguished honors and honors lists for the second grading period of the 2022-23 school year.
DISTINGUISHED HONOR ROLL
Grade 3 — Asher Forsythe, Maximus Hagerman. Rylan Hedrick, Avery Keith, Charlie Mulraney and Aidan Wojno.
Grade 4 — Marisa Leiden
Grade 5 — Grady Barrett, Tyevon English, Toby Hugill, Emma Marsh, Quinten Neilson, Bently Robinson and Maddalynn Westover.
Grade 7 — Joseph Cunkleman and Owen Stiver.
Grade 8 — Gabriel Griffin, Parker Maseto, Charles Patterson and Alexis Wagner.
Grade 9 — Daniel Bruce and Jayden Fry.
Grade 10 — Kacey Brothers and Veronica Cunkleman.
Grade 11 — Jack Bracken.
Grade 12 — Michaela Brink, Tanner Davis, Anthony Maseto and William Rainey.
HONOR ROLL
Grade 3 — Jayden Bingman, Sierra Corey, Hunter Crook, Kruz Merritts, Rowan Molitsky and Jaxon Smith.
Grade 4 — Allison Hazelton, Trenton Hugill, Axle Livingston and Mea Westover.
Grade 5 — Natalia Alvisio, Madalynn Deyarmin, Colter Knittle and Mycha Stillman.
Grade 6 — Landon Brink, Sarah Hazelton, Maddox Hugill, Bryce Leiden and Isabella Neff.
Grade 7 — Mason Cunningham, Gunnar Michael, Keeghan Neilson and Lincoln Oldaker.
Grade 8 — Sha’laydrea Dotts, Jaylin Graham, Brady Hagens, Bryson Hagens, Taylor Hartman, Trevor Hugill, Jaxson Keith, Julie Noel, Cheyanna Pusateri, Rebecca Rainey and Elona Strong.
Grade 9 — Rebecca Adams, Alexis Brink, Shelby Oldaker, and Stephen Perusso.
Grade 10 — Owen Bailey, Dakota Friend, Allen King, Holley Oldaker, Jarod Sward and Sierra Yarnall.
Grade 11 — Alexandria Arnold, Jaylee Beck, Mariah Brothers, Tamara Conklin, Brady Houser, Tyra Peace, Foster Rowles, Aaralyn Sward and Hannah Westover.
Grade 12 — Abby Brothers, Cohlton Fry, Ryan Harold, Zachary Hutton, Chloe Keener, Sherri Kephart, Delia Meagher, Jessalyn Schneider, Lucas Tarnow, Sydney Winings and Spencer Woods.