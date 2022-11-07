WESTOVER — Harmony Area School District has announced the names of students who were named to the distinguished honor and honor rolls for the first grading period.
Distinguished Honor Roll
Grade 3 — Sierra Corey, Asher Forsythe, Raylan Hedrick, Avery Keith, Rowan Molitsky, Charlie Mulroney and Aidan Wojno.
Grade 4 — Allison Hazelton and Marisa Leiden.
Grade 5 — Natalia Alviso.
Grade 7 — Joseph Cunkleman.
Grade 8 — Jaylin Graham, Gabriel Griffin, Brady Hagens, Parker Maseto, Rebecca Rainey, Elona Strong and Alexis Wagner.
Grade 9 — Shelby Oldaker and Jayden Fry.
Grade 10 — Kacey Brothers.
Grade 11 — Jack Bracken, Mariah Brothers and Tyra Peace.
Grade 12 — Michaela Brink, Tanner Davis, Cohlton Fry, Ryan Harold, Zachary Hutton, Anthony Maseto, William Rainey and Sydney Winings.
Honor Roll
Grade 3 — Jayden Bingaman, Hunter Crook, Maximus Hagerman, Kruz Merritts, Gage Rotunda, Hailey Schappacher and Jaxson Smith.
Grade 4 — Brock Bartley, Chance Kasavage and Axle Livingston.
Grade 5 — Tyevon English, Toby Hugill, Colter Knittle, Alexander LeGars, Emma Marsh, Quentin Neilson, Bernard Oldaker, Zoey Rainey, Bentley Robinson, Brooklyn Schappacher, Mycha Stillman, Maddalynn Westover and Glyn Wilcox.
Grade 6 — Landon Brink, Sarah Hazelton, Maddox Hugill, Bryce Leiden and Isabella Kneff.
Grade 7 — Mason Cunningham, Gunnar Michael, Keeghan Neilson, Lincoln Oldaker and Owen Stiver.
Grade 8 — Abby Bailey, Sha’laydrea Dotts, Bryson Hagens, Trevor Hugill, Jaxson Keith, Charles Patterson and Cheyenna Pusateri.
Grade 9 — Rebecca Adams, Alexis Brink, Daniel Bruce, Hunter Pearce and Stephen Peruso.
Grade 10 — Owen Bailey, Veronica Cunkleman, Allen King, Holley Oldaker, Jarrod Sward and Sierra Yarnall.
Grade 11 — Alexandria Arnold, Jaylee Beck, Brady Houser, Elijah Meager, Hannah Westover and Spencer Woods.
Grade 12 — Abby Brothers, Landan Brown, Sherri Kephart, Levi Michaels, Olivia Rainey, Jessalyn Schneider and Lucas Tarnow.