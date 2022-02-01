WESTOVER — Harmony Area School District has announced students who were named to the distinguished honor and honor rolls for the second grading period.
Distinguished Honor Roll:
- Grade 3, Allison Hazleton, Marisa Leiden, Axle Livingston and Levi Stahl.
- Grade 6, Joseph Cunkleman and Owen Stiver.
- Grade 7, Jaylin Graham and Parker Maseto.
- Grade 8, Jayden Fry.
- Grade 9, Kacey Brothers, Veronica Cunkelman and Holley Oldaker.
- Grade 10, Jack Bracken and Aralyn Sward.
- Grade 11, Anthony Maseto and William Rainey.
- Grade 12, Tanner Davis, Michael Griffin, Zane Huey and Macy Hughes.
Honor Roll:
- Grade 3, Brock Bartley, Hailey Conway, Ryder Doland, Trenton Hugill, Chance Kasavage, Levi Stiver and Mea Westover.
- Grade 4, Natalia Alviso, Tyevon English, Toby Hugill, Alexander LeGars, Emma Marsh, Quentin Neilson, Brooklyn Schappacher and Mycha Stillman.
- Grade 5, Sarah Hazleton and Isabella Neff.
- Grade 6, Madelynn Farmery, Lincoln Oldaker, Gunnar Michael and Keeghan Neilson.
- Grade 7, Abigail Bailey, Sha’laydrea Dotts, Gabriel Griffin, Brady Hagens, Charles Patterson, Cheyenne Pusateri, Rebecca Rainey, Elona Strong and Alexis Wagner
- Grade 8, Rebecca Adams, Alexis Brink, Daniel Bruce, Hunter Pearce, Stephen Peruse and Payleigh Roberts.
- Grade 9, Jarrod Sward.
- Grade 10, Mariah Brothers and Brady Houser.
- Grade 11, Abby Brothers, Cohlton Fry, Zachary Hutton, Sherri Kephart, Zane Patterson and Lucas Tarnow.
- Grade 12, Mikenzie Adams, Marissa Brothers, Alex Dubyak, Thomas Elli, Buddy Parzatka and Julie Rainey.