WESTOVER — Harmony Area School District has announced students who were named to the distinguished honor and honor rolls for the second grading period.

Distinguished Honor Roll:

  • Grade 3, Allison Hazleton, Marisa Leiden, Axle Livingston and Levi Stahl.
  • Grade 6, Joseph Cunkleman and Owen Stiver.
  • Grade 7, Jaylin Graham and Parker Maseto.
  • Grade 8, Jayden Fry.
  • Grade 9, Kacey Brothers, Veronica Cunkelman and Holley Oldaker.
  • Grade 10, Jack Bracken and Aralyn Sward.
  • Grade 11, Anthony Maseto and William Rainey.
  • Grade 12, Tanner Davis, Michael Griffin, Zane Huey and Macy Hughes.

Honor Roll:

  • Grade 3, Brock Bartley, Hailey Conway, Ryder Doland, Trenton Hugill, Chance Kasavage, Levi Stiver and Mea Westover.
  • Grade 4, Natalia Alviso, Tyevon English, Toby Hugill, Alexander LeGars, Emma Marsh, Quentin Neilson, Brooklyn Schappacher and Mycha Stillman.
  • Grade 5, Sarah Hazleton and Isabella Neff.
  • Grade 6, Madelynn Farmery, Lincoln Oldaker, Gunnar Michael and Keeghan Neilson.
  • Grade 7, Abigail Bailey, Sha’laydrea Dotts, Gabriel Griffin, Brady Hagens, Charles Patterson, Cheyenne Pusateri, Rebecca Rainey, Elona Strong and Alexis Wagner
  • Grade 8, Rebecca Adams, Alexis Brink, Daniel Bruce, Hunter Pearce, Stephen Peruse and Payleigh Roberts.
  • Grade 9, Jarrod Sward.
  • Grade 10, Mariah Brothers and Brady Houser.
  • Grade 11, Abby Brothers, Cohlton Fry, Zachary Hutton, Sherri Kephart, Zane Patterson and Lucas Tarnow.
  • Grade 12, Mikenzie Adams, Marissa Brothers, Alex Dubyak, Thomas Elli, Buddy Parzatka and Julie Rainey.

