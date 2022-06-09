Greater Clearfield Chamber of Commerce has announced this year’s $500 Life Fast Forward Scholarship winners.
Winners are:
- Kayla Reed, Clearfield Area Jr./Sr. H.S.
- Madison Wanamaker, Clearfield Area Jr./Sr. H.S.
- Abby Gilson, Moshannon Valley Jr./Sr. H.S.
- Austyn Guiher, Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. H.S.
The Greater Clearfield Chamber of Commerce believes that the future of our community lies within our youth. The mission of Life Fast Forward is a program developed and administered by the Chamber. It is to provide career based instruction to students throughout our area. Life Fast Forward is designed to educate students on a variety of career paths available to them, how to achieve those careers, as well as job opportunities our area has to offer. The scholarship program is funded through businesses in the area and managed by the Greater Clearfield Chamber of Commerce. The scholarship program is awarded to seniors from each of the four schools that have participated in the Life Fast Forward program.