FLINTON — Glendale One Book, an early childhood literacy program for grades kindergarten and first grade and annually sponsored by the Glendale Education Foundation, was held on April 21 at Glendale Elementary School.
Diane Andrews, a member of the Glendale Education Foundation, visited three kindergarten and three first grade classrooms. She used the theme of “Bears” for this year’s presentation.
Each classroom teacher showed a National Geographic video to their students. This video discussed the various bears found around the world. Andrews then visited each participating classroom. She discussed the specific characteristics of sun bears, polar bears, panda bears, black bears, and brown bears. Students created an art project consisting of a handprint brown bear glued onto white construction paper.
They were then shown a fast and easy way to create pine trees which are part of this bears habitat. The trees were added to the handprint brown bears to create a woodland scene. Andrews then gave a copy of the nonfiction book, National Geographic Kids, Look & Learn, Bears published by the Scholastic Book Company to each student and teacher in the six classrooms. A book was also given to the elementary library.
Each child was also given a treat to finish each room’s Glendale One Book experience.
The Glendale Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization which sponsors many activities such as Glendale One Book, Teacher Challenge Grants, Scholarship opportunities, etc. This organization works to create many opportunities for the students and teachers of the Glendale School District.