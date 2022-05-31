FLINTON — Kimberly Kozak, career and guidance counselor of Glendale Junior-Senior High School, has announced the senior Class of 2022 students who were awarded the following scholarships this school year:
- Andrea Turner/Class of 1997 Scholarship ($500) — Carlie Cann
- Annamarie Rydbom Memorial Scholarship ($300) — Abigail Williams
- Brad D. Harrison Memorial Scholarship ($500) — Martha Jean Neyman
- Braydon Lingenfelter Memorial Scholarship ($500) — Martha Jean Neyman
- Coalport Lions Club English Award ($100) — Sarah Lansberry
- Coalport Lions Club Math Award ($100) — Alexandra Thompson
- Coalport L.O.O.M. 350 and Women of the Moose Scholarships ($250 each)- Solomon Dubler received both awards
- Cyrus H. Kepple Memorial Scholarship ($500 each) — Alexandra Thompson, Michael Gregg
- David J. Rydbom Bright Horizons Memorial Scholarship ($500) — Brandon Dick
- Dedicated to a Higher Standard of Action Scholarship ($1,000) — Gage Wright
- Donald A. Kitko Scholarship Football Award ($400) — Gage Wright
- Dr. Roy F. Baker Memorial Scholarship Football Award ($200)—Solomon Dubler
- Dr. Edward B. Turchick Scholarships ($1,000) — Carlie Cann
- Enduring Freedom Scholarship ($100) — Sarah Lansberry
- Fred R. Korman I.O.O.F. Lodge 55 ($250 each) — Emma Hockenberry, Donald Dove, Martha Jean Neyman, Hannah Lovell
- George E. Korlinchak Sr. Memorial Scholarship ($500) — Michael Gregg
- Glasgow Larger Parish Scholarship — Alexandra Thompson
- Glendale Area Medical Association Awards ($500 each) — Samantha Cherry, Hannah Noel / Alexandra Thompson
- Glendale Area Women’s Club Young Women of the Year ($200 each) —Sarah Lansberry, Ariann Richards, Alexandra Thompson, Martha Jean Neyman
- Glendale Arts Scholarship ($250) — Dylan Ammerman
- Glendale Educational Community Scholarship ($500) — Sarah Lansberry
- Glendale Industrial Development Association Scholarship ($250) —Solomon Dubler
- Heidi Harpster Memorial Scholarship ($350) — Abigail Williams
- Howard B. Newcomb Business Scholarship ($500) — Michael Gregg
- Katie M. Flick Memorial Scholarship ($500) — Alexandra Thompson
- Lisa Helsel Spirit Award – Hanna Noel
- Matthew Bordack Memorial Scholarship ($250) — Michael Gregg
- Michael Nedimeyer Memorial Scholarship ($2,500/year for 4 years) — Alexandra Thompson
- Randal P. Reese Memorial Scholarship ($300) — Abigail Williams
- Richard L. Beers VFW Post #7043 Scholarships ($350 each) — Sarah Lansberry / Carlie Cann.
- Richard Burmeister Academic Scholarship ($1,000) — Brandon Dick
- SADD Achievement Award ($50.00) — Carlie Cann
- Thelma Hall Memorial Award — Hanna Noel
- Thomas W. Terza Calculus Scholarship ($500) — Alexandra Thompson
- GEO Group Awards ($500 each) — Dylan Ammerman, Brandon Dick, Zoie Fink, Sarah Lansberry, Martha Jean Neyman, Andrew Pennington
- Elizabeth and Mary June Sonnenberg Scholarships — Glendale High School seniors (11 receiving $3,182 each) — Dylan Ammerman, Carlie Cann, Samantha Cherry. Solomon Cherry, Brandon Dick, Solomon Dubler, Zoie Fink, Hanna Noel, Andrew Pennington, Alexandra Thompson.
- Elizabeth and Mary June Sonnenberg Scholarships — St. Basil’s Catholic Church parish seniors — Gage Wright, Abigail Williams
The following ten seniors were recognized by the Glendale Education Foundation for being recipients of an “Academic Letter” (or gold pin) all four years of high school — Dylan Ammerman, Carlie Cann, Samantha Cherry, Brandon Dick, Michael Gregg, Emma Hockenberry, Aubrey Jasper, Justin Jasper, Sarah Lansberry, Alexandra Thompson.