FLINTON — The Glendale Education Foundation on May 30 recognized students who have excelled in academic studies as well as those who completed volunteer work and community service throughout the school year.
The below students were selected from grades 7 and 8 for each category. They were each awarded a certificate and a check for $200 for their outstanding efforts from GSDEF.
- Most community service hours — Scott Beers, Kara Smith, and Lia Dick
- Highest grade point average for current school year — Brielle McMillen, Kara Smith, and Brody Matish
- Most improved student, chosen by classroom teachers — Sarabeth Lloyd and Carlae Watt
Academic award winners — Academic awards are given to students in grades 9-12. To earn a ‘letter’, a student must be on the Principal’s Honor Roll for three of the four nine-week periods. After receiving a ‘letter’ and continuing to achieve the Principal’s Honor Roll for the following school year, the student will receive a pin that he/she can place on the Glendale Viking Academic ‘Letter’. It is possible to receive a letter and three pins by the time of graduation.
Academic ‘Letter’ Award Recipients: Paige Anderson, Dravin Beatty, Jason Beers, Scott Beers, Jayla Brink, Brianna Cree, Jonah Detwiler, Cameron Dreibelbis, Skyler Franchock, Ethan Gilbey, Kylee Ginter, Zachary Hamilton, Darian Hockenberry, Josiah Hockenberry, Preston Hodge, Makenna Holes, Sarah Holes, Addison Kelly, Ella Krause, Sophia Leiden, Sarabeth Lloyd, Hailey Mackin, Emma Mansberger, Hannah Matish, Rachel McCellan, Zoie McClellan, Payton McCully, Jenna McElheny, Brielle McMillen, Hannah Myers, Connor Oshall, Madison Peterson, Kevin Roles, Gianna Romano, Ava Rutter, Jenna Sahm, Logan Skebeck, Madilyn Skebeck, Breaunna Stahl, Byron Traveny, Sharleen Visnofsky, Faith Weatherwalk, Daniel Williams
Academic ‘Pin’ recipients: Kelsey Ammerman, Jacob Berger, Riley Best, Ashton Brink, Alyson Buterbaugh, Kaprice Cavalet, Koltlyn Cavalet, Anna Cramer, Logan Cree, Konstantina Crull, Bryson Davis, Noah Detwiler, Ezekiel Dubler, Emma Dudurich, Cameron Gallaher, Alexis Graffius, Wyatt Gregg, Brianna Hnatkovich, Michaela Hnatkovich, Angel Hollen, Riley Hutton, Kelly Kasaback, Brianna Keith, Joseph Kitko, Grace Kozak, Ava Krause, Breann Kuhn, Casey Kuhn, Jacob Lukehart, Donald McGarvey, Alexis McNitt, Troy Misiura, Jenna Monahan, Joselyn Mooney, Megan Oshall, Megan Phillips, Connor Putuschnig, Jeri Reigh, Natalie Reynolds, Benjamin Rivera, Alyssa Ross, Caitlyn Rydbom, Alyssa Sinclair, Raina Stevens, Jillian Taylor, Frank Visnofsky, Ava Weld, Jake Wheeler, Grace Williams.
