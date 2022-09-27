COALPORT — Glendale Education Foundation’s board of directors at their recent meeting added funding to two popular projects.
One was a request from guidance counselor Kim Kozak for additional funds to the popular high school “Students of Distinction” program, due entirely to the increased program costs for awards and refreshments.
Additionally, Director Patty Kimberly will receive a budgeted amount of $1,500 annually to purchase books for students to be distributed at various school and community events as part of the Foundation’s children’s literacy program.
The criteria for two new student scholarships for Glendale graduating seniors beginning with the Class of 2023 are:
- The Dramatic Arts Scholarship — endowed by Gerry and Trish Lowe of Utahville, which involves an annual prize of $1,000 awarded to an multi-year participant of the Glendale Drama Club, actively involved in school and community — along with six other criteria to help select the winner
- The Fighting Tater Award — in memory of the late James D. Tatum, a Glendale graduate and 19-year veteran of the U.S. Air National Guard, which provides a $500 cash award to the winner, to be used in any manner they choose. Awardees are selected primarily by their essay answers to an eclectic list of four questions posed by the award sponsors, the Tatum Family. These two new awards now bring the total to 25 of scholarships that the Glendale Education Foundation has currently in its repository.
One of the goals of new Glendale Superintendent Sean Gildea is to increase student and teacher enthusiasm and engagement about being a proud “Glendale Viking.” Gildea sent a request to Executive Director Richard W. Snyder II to ask the foundation to possibly help the district purchase a new Viking mascot costume, as the current well-worn costume is nearly 50 years old. The board approved funding the entire cost of the costume for $635, which includes the accoutrements to include school colors. This new Viking mascot can now be utilized beyond varsity football games for any special school, foundation or community events.
In other news, the board:
- voted to contribute $350 for the “Soprano package” as a Glendale Vocal Music Sponsor for 2022-23.
- purchased 100 book bags imprinted with their logo to give away at the Irvona Methodist Church “back to school” for area children on Aug. 13
- voted to increase the golfer fees for the annual GEF Golf Tournament (June 9, 2023) from $60 to $75 each, due to an upsurge golf course charges the past few years. There’s been no increase the past five years.
- approved a motion to budget $6,500 to reimburse high school students taking dual enrollment courses at Glendale Jr.-Sr. High School with credits applied from Penn Highlands Community College.
- heard from vice-president Bill Morrison who informed the board that the “WineFest IV” is scheduled for Feb. 4, 2023, at Glendale Fire Hall, with all five wineries and all but one vendor locked in.
- provided a breakfast for the entire Glendale staff on the second inservice day (Aug. 23)
- is hopeful to have by next month’s meeting, a new executive director named to replace Snyder, and a new president to replace Rick Holes, both of whom served nearly 20 years in their respective positions.
The next dinner meeting of the Glendale School District Education Foundation is set for Monday, Oct. 31 beginning at 6 p.m. at Josie’s Family Restaurant in Coalport.