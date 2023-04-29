COALPORT — Glendale Education Foundation’s board of directors recently discussed various upcoming important events as the school year ends.
The GSDEF Scholarship Committee met to discuss and review a list of scholarship candidates for each of the foundation-held scholarships. All candidates and review of criteria met for each student was reviewed. The Dr. Edward B. Turchick Memorial scholarship candidates will be presenting their projects on Monday, May 1.
There are three candidates for this prestigious scholarship this year. GSDEF is very proud of the Glendale Class of 2023 and looking forward to presenting the generous scholarship awards at the GHS Academic Award night on May 17 at 7 p.m. at Glendale High School. Refreshments will be provided following the ceremony for students and families, provided by GSDEF.
Winners of the “Academic Letter” Program 2022-23 have also been determined. The awards will be given out on Tuesday, May 30. A total of 50 pins and 35 letters will be distributed this year.
The Viking Achievement Awards will also be distributed. These awards are selected by the students of the highest GPA in grades 7-9, students with the most community service hours, and most improved students (selected by their teachers). Each winner will be awarded the cash prize of $200 award. The GSDEF will also be presenting bicycles, the Randy Reese Reading Awards ($25 Barnes & Noble gift card), and the Principal’s Award Winner (check for $100) to elementary level students.
GSDEF wishes to thank all supporters of the foundation, as well as the various scholarship contributors for their tremendous support of these programs and awards. GSDEF also wishes the senior class the very best with their next endeavors.
The GADEF Golf Tournament fundraiser is set for Friday, June 9 at Eagles Ridge Golf Course, led by Chairwoman Kelsey McManus. Registration forms have been mailed out, and participation is anticipated for 100 golfers. “Hole sponsors,” both current and potential, have been contacted with additional specific details. The foundation greatly appreciates these sponsorships as well as any donations of baskets for the basket raffle that will be held at the tournament.
GSDEF member Patty Kimberly spoke about a recent literacy project where local author Jenna Rice presented her book ‘Hank’s Forever Home’ to the students in grades K-2. The project was well received by the students and staff. Each student was presented with a copy of the book.
“Glendale One Book” chaired by GSDEF member Diane Andrews spoke of the recent success of this project with the presentation of a book entitled ‘Bears’ read to students in grades K-2 on April 21. Students participated in an activity, enjoyed a themed treat of ‘Teddy Grahams’, and were gifted a copy of the book.
In other news:
- the deadline of Teacher Challenge Grant and Venture Grant applications has been moved to May instead of September of each school year.
- WineFest V has been set for Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Additional details regarding WineFest V will be detailed in the GSDEF September meeting.
The next meeting is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 25 beginning at 6 p.m. at Josie’s Family Restaurant in Coalport.