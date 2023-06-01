PENFIELD — The Interpretive Program Schedule at Parker Dam State Park has been announced for Father’s Day Weekend.
June 16
Matchless Fire — 8 p.m. at Campground Amphitheater
Learn how to start a fire without matches, or a lighter. Fire by friction, flint and steel, and more. Then try your hand at sparking a fire yourself.
June 17
E. Parachute Games — 3 p.m. at Beach Area
Meet by the Beach House at the big parachute to play some parachute games with an environmental twist. All ages welcome.
Things Naturalists Do — 8:30 p.m. at Campground Amphitheater
Catch Crayfish, pet bees, mess with moths. All that and more. Learn some of the quirky things that people like me do to entertain themselves.
June 18
Tea & Talk — 7 p.m. at Beach House Steps
Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk is, as always, whatever you want to talk about concerning the park. Come prepared with a topic or three.