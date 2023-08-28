LOCK HAVEN — Beginning its second academic year following the integration of Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield universities as Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania, first-year undergraduate enrollment is up across the university by more than 10% since last fall, and graduate enrollment up more than 25%.
“In its second year, Commonwealth University continues to grow and develop more opportunities for students to earn an education that will serve them well in the real-world,” said Commonwealth University Council of Trustees Chair, John Wetzel. “Student success is the top priority at Commonwealth U, and that’s evidenced both in the enrollment growth the university has realized and the increase in student-focused initiatives. I’m proud of the work we are doing to reach students across Pennsylvania and provide them an affordable education option that will prepare them for a life of success and service.
“As we enter the second year of Commonwealth University, the rise we have seen in enrollment and the strength of our incoming class of students demonstrates the university’s commitment to providing an educational experience rich with opportunity, that is both affordable and accessible for students and families across Pennsylvania. In the coming year we will continue to prioritize the student experience as we launch a fully revised academic curriculum and continue to expand experiential learning opportunities that provide our students with impactful, real-world skills,” said Bashar W. Hanna, Commonwealth University president.
This year’s incoming first-year class includes students from throughout Pennsylvania as well as students from as far away as Arizona, Oregon and Washington. The class includes more than 250 new honor students and a small increase in the average high school grade point average.
A final census of fall enrollment numbers is currently being finalized and will be shared by Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education in the coming weeks.