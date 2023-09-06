GREENVILLE — Thiel College celebrated the inaugural graduating class of 37 Master of Science in physician assistant studies students in late August at the William A. Passavant Memorial Center.
Cameron Domblisky of Philipsburg was a member of the college’s first graduating class.
Thiel College’s Physician Assistant Studies program began in 2021. Members of the second cohort were recently presented with their white coats to mark their completion of the first half of the 27-month program at Thiel. The third cohort arrived this summer.