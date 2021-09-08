DCC celebrates 60th year as Diocesan school

DUBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic School began its 60th year as a Diocesan school on Monday, Aug. 23. Throughout this year, the school will be commemorating six decades of excellence in Catholic education.
The school’s history dates to 1961, when the diocesan high school opened on Hospital Avenue. Catholic education had already been established in DuBois by the Sisters of Mercy who established St. Catherine’s School in 1915. However, Bishop Gannon established a group of high schools in the diocese in the early 60s to give Catholic education a chance to grow.
In the fall of 1995, the new Central Christian Middle School was formed, encompassing grades six through eight and was housed in the renovated lower level of the high school. The school became the first middle school in the Diocese of Erie.
The stable growth in enrollment, coupled with the educational demands of the 21st century, required the DuBois Area Catholic School System to embark on a capital building campaign to bring pre-school through high school together into one educational complex. Dedication and blessing by Bishop Donald W. Trautman of the new facility on Central Christian Road took place on Aug. 11, 2002.
Thanks to the faithful who wanted their children to have a quality faith-based education in a safe, family-friendly environment, Central has become a DuBois tradition. The school continues to offer high academic standards, as well as spiritual development and growth for students.
DCC President Gretchen Caruso said the 60th Anniversary of Central brings the opportunity to look back with pride over the great accomplishments of the school and its students.
Today the school is bustling with students from grades PreK-12. There are 450 students, yet since the ratio of students to teachers is 15:1, classes are small. The small class sizes allow DCC to be flexible in meeting the needs of students in the curriculum and with activities.
The campus includes music, art, and technology rooms, makerspace rooms to help facilitate the STREAM program, outdoor classrooms, auditorium, chapel, cafeteria, and two libraries. There are two gyms, a soccer field, a baseball field, and a softball field. Students and teachers consider Central their second home.
From DCC’s humble beginnings, the commitment to the tradition of excellence in Catholic education continues. Many of the students are the children of alumni, 25% of the teachers are alumni, as well. Central has become more than a school; it is a legacy in the DuBois community.
DuBois Central Catholic School is currently open for enrolment for the 2021-22 academic year. For more information about how to support the school or to enroll a student, visit www.duboiscatholic.com