Each year, the Clearfield County Conservation District offers a conservation-themed art contest open to elementary students grades 3-5.
This contest is an opportunity for elementary students to open their mind to conservation and to express those ideas on paper. This year’s theme was “Wildlife Conservation,” and a winner was chosen from DuBois Central Catholic.
The 2021-22 Clearfield County Conservation District Winner of the Brockway Center for Arts and Technology and DuBois Central Catholic Art Conservation Contest was Ella Smith. Smith is an art student in the BCAT/DCC art classroom supervised by teacher Nicole Snyder.
The BCAT/DCC art classroom is a pilot program for the 2021-2022 school year. This program combines the knowledge and expertise of BCAT artist Mary Kay Palazzo within the DCC classroom. This program is under the direction of Debbie Heigel, executive director of BCAT, and the DCC administrators, Karrie Miller and Theresa Liddle.
Smith is a fifth grade student at DCC in Kristy Snyder’s homeroom classroom.