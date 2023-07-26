CLEARFIELD — Commonwealth University Workforce Development will host several classes at the Clearfield location, 201 University Dr., Clearfield, beginning in August.

Attendees will be trained for the 21st-century job market and gain the knowledge and skills necessary to acquire professional-level positions for several in-demand occupations.

Classes offered at the Clearfield location include:

  • EMT Certification: Aug. 22 through Dec. 14, 6-9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday
  • Front-End Web Developer: Sept. 5 through Dec. 14, 6-9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday
  • Medical Billing and Coding: Sept. 11 through Nov. 29, 6-9:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday
  • Clinical Medical Assistant: Sept. 12 through Dec. 14, 6-9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday
  • Dialysis Technician: Oct. 17 through Dec. 6, 6-9:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday

For more information, visit lockhaven.edu/workforce, or contact Workforce Development at 570-484-3128 or email workforcedeveolpment@commonwealthu.edu.

