Clearfield Area Jr./Sr. High School held its scholarship ceremony on May 25.
Clearfield FCA Scholarship
- Mark McGonigal
Clearfield Arts Studio Scholarship
- Christopher Blowers
Mike Auman Memorial Soccer Scholarship
- Luke Sidorick
- Emma Hipps
Geo Scholarships
- Family Consumer Science Department- Christopher Blowers
- Art Department – Olivia Bender
- Physical Education Department – Alexis Benton
- Technical Education Department –Adam Miller
- Music Department – Christopher Blowers
Elks Nursing Scholarship
- Sarina Zhu
- Emma Hipps
John and Marjorie Filsinger Memorial Scholarship
- Olivia Bender
Premio De Honor (Outstanding Senior Spanish Student)
- Olivia Bender
Premio De Excelencia (Outstanding Senior Spanish Student)
- Lauren Ressler
Premio De Dedication a Espanol
- Alexis Benton
- Tyler Olson
Ardell Bressler Memorial Scholarship
- Olivia Bender
John Manos Memorial Scholarship
- Adam Miller
Mark Morgan Memorial Scholarship
- Kyle Elensky
- Ryan Gearhart
William Garman Memorial Scholarship
- Blake Prestash
Curwensville Alliance Carla and Levi Rowles Memorial Scholarship
- Mark McGonigal
Rotary Club Scholarship
- Mark McGonigal
Brenda Clapsadle Thornhill Memorial Scholarship
- Olivia Bender
Brenda Clapsadle Thornhill Memorial Leadership Scholarship
- Lauren Ressler
Robert L Lumadue Memorial Scholarship
- Anna Rowles
The Marie Spingola Maines Memorial Scholarship
- Sarina Zhu
Fullington Auto Bus Company Scholarships in Memory of Mildred F. (Tilly) and J. Richard Fullington, Sr.
- Riley Vaow
- Christopher Blowers
Janet Mccracken Hansard Memorial Scholarship
- Hannah Salvatore-Trinidad
Judd Zimmer Memorial Scholarship
- Albany Clark
- Lydia Brown
Charles Vogelsong Memorial Scholarship
Alexis Benton
Ava Evans Memorial Scholarship
- Kayla Reed
Fraternal Order of the Eagles #812 Scholarship
- Elizabeth Ryan
- Hannah Salvatore-Trinidad
- Olivia Bender
The Sons and Daughters of Italy Lodge 189 Scholarship
- Isaac Owens
- Sarina Zhu
Tom Turner Scholarship
- Erick Conaway
Bob E. Day Memorial Scholarship
- Kayla Reed
Dr. Steven C. Pennington Memorial Scholarship
- Sarina Zhu
Clearfield Business and Professional Women’s Club Scholarship
- Elizabeth Ryan
Life Fast Forward Scholarship (Greater Clearfield Chamber of Commerce)
- Madison Wanamaker
- Kayla Reed
Helmbold & Stewart Business Scholarship
- Alex Lansberry
Leanna Marie Shugarts Memorial Soccer Scholarship
- Emma Hipps
- Luke Sidorick
Lions Club of Clearfield Scholarship
- Elizabeth Ryan
Clearfield Area High School Class of 1962 Scholarship
- Maxwell Paul Cook
Clearfield Alumni Association Scholarship – Rev. Tom Young
- Olivia Bender
- Emma Hipps
- Benjamin Leighow
- Mark McGonigal
- Maxwell Paul Cook
Harry W. Rowles Trust Fund Scholarship
- Adam Miller
- Elizabeth Ryan
- Luke Sidorick
- Hannah Salvatore-Trinidad
- Riley Vaow
- Sarina Zhu
Judy Rosenthal Memorial Scholarship
- Shane Coudriet
Kenneth Mcmillen Scholarship
- Hannah Salvatore-Trinidad
- Riley Vaow
Dekalb Award Sponsored by Sankeycrest Farms
- Isakk Way
Fred Diehl Memorial Scholarship (National Wildlife Turkey Federation)
- Mark McGonigal
Elk Hose Co. Alumni Scholarship
- Sarina Zhu
The Cunningham Scholarship
- Olivia Bender
Art Weiss Scholarship
- Mark McGonigal
Philipsburg Kiwanis Club Scholarship
- Elizabeth Ryan
Clearfield Education Support Professionals Association Scholarship
- Cassandra Hipps
Gerald Read Memorial Scholarship
- Benjamin Leighow
Clearfield Area High School Class of 1975 Scholarship
- Olivia Bender
Edith Brown Hastings Nursing Scholarship
- Sarina Zhu
The Dave and Hollie Woodle Aspiring Strength Scholarship
- Shane Coudriet
Marsha Novey Memorial Swimming Scholarship
- Riley Vaow
- Hannah Salvatore-Trinidad
Priority First Federal Credit Union Scholarship
- Mark McGonigal
The Stella Jedrziewski Wawrynovic Scholarships
- Valedictorian – Luke Sidorick
- Salutatorian – Riley Vaow
- Technical – Kinser Mayhew
- Technical – Sierra Ball