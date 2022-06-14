Clearfield HS scholarship winners

Pictured are the scholarship winners from Clearfield Area Junior/Senior High School.

Clearfield Area Jr./Sr. High School held its scholarship ceremony on May 25.

Clearfield FCA Scholarship

  • Mark McGonigal

Clearfield Arts Studio Scholarship

  • Christopher Blowers

Mike Auman Memorial Soccer Scholarship

  • Luke Sidorick
  • Emma Hipps

Geo Scholarships

  • Family Consumer Science Department- Christopher Blowers
  • Art Department – Olivia Bender
  • Physical Education Department – Alexis Benton
  • Technical Education Department –Adam Miller
  • Music Department – Christopher Blowers

Elks Nursing Scholarship

  • Sarina Zhu
  • Emma Hipps

John and Marjorie Filsinger Memorial Scholarship

  • Olivia Bender

Premio De Honor (Outstanding Senior Spanish Student)

  • Olivia Bender

Premio De Excelencia (Outstanding Senior Spanish Student)

  • Lauren Ressler

Premio De Dedication a Espanol

  • Alexis Benton
  • Tyler Olson

Ardell Bressler Memorial Scholarship

  • Olivia Bender

John Manos Memorial Scholarship

  • Adam Miller

Mark Morgan Memorial Scholarship

  • Kyle Elensky
  • Ryan Gearhart

William Garman Memorial Scholarship

  • Blake Prestash

Curwensville Alliance Carla and Levi Rowles Memorial Scholarship

  • Mark McGonigal

Rotary Club Scholarship

  • Mark McGonigal

Brenda Clapsadle Thornhill Memorial Scholarship

  • Olivia Bender

Brenda Clapsadle Thornhill Memorial Leadership Scholarship

  • Lauren Ressler

Robert L Lumadue Memorial Scholarship

  • Anna Rowles

The Marie Spingola Maines Memorial Scholarship

  • Sarina Zhu

Fullington Auto Bus Company Scholarships in Memory of Mildred F. (Tilly) and J. Richard Fullington, Sr.

  • Riley Vaow
  • Christopher Blowers

Janet Mccracken Hansard Memorial Scholarship

  • Hannah Salvatore-Trinidad

Judd Zimmer Memorial Scholarship

  • Albany Clark
  • Lydia Brown

Charles Vogelsong Memorial Scholarship

Alexis Benton

Ava Evans Memorial Scholarship

  • Kayla Reed

Fraternal Order of the Eagles #812 Scholarship

  • Elizabeth Ryan
  • Hannah Salvatore-Trinidad
  • Olivia Bender

The Sons and Daughters of Italy Lodge 189 Scholarship

  • Isaac Owens
  • Sarina Zhu

Tom Turner Scholarship

  • Erick Conaway

Bob E. Day Memorial Scholarship

  • Kayla Reed

Dr. Steven C. Pennington Memorial Scholarship

  • Sarina Zhu

Clearfield Business and Professional Women’s Club Scholarship

  • Elizabeth Ryan

Life Fast Forward Scholarship (Greater Clearfield Chamber of Commerce)

  • Madison Wanamaker
  • Kayla Reed

Helmbold & Stewart Business Scholarship

  • Alex Lansberry

Leanna Marie Shugarts Memorial Soccer Scholarship

  • Emma Hipps
  • Luke Sidorick

Lions Club of Clearfield Scholarship

  • Elizabeth Ryan

Clearfield Area High School Class of 1962 Scholarship

  • Maxwell Paul Cook

Clearfield Alumni Association Scholarship – Rev. Tom Young

  • Olivia Bender
  • Emma Hipps
  • Benjamin Leighow
  • Mark McGonigal
  • Maxwell Paul Cook

Harry W. Rowles Trust Fund Scholarship

  • Adam Miller
  • Elizabeth Ryan
  • Luke Sidorick
  • Hannah Salvatore-Trinidad
  • Riley Vaow
  • Sarina Zhu

Judy Rosenthal Memorial Scholarship

  • Shane Coudriet

Kenneth Mcmillen Scholarship

  • Hannah Salvatore-Trinidad
  • Riley Vaow

Dekalb Award Sponsored by Sankeycrest Farms

  • Isakk Way

Fred Diehl Memorial Scholarship (National Wildlife Turkey Federation)

  • Mark McGonigal

Elk Hose Co. Alumni Scholarship

  • Sarina Zhu

The Cunningham Scholarship

  • Olivia Bender

Art Weiss Scholarship

  • Mark McGonigal

Philipsburg Kiwanis Club Scholarship

  • Elizabeth Ryan

Clearfield Education Support Professionals Association Scholarship

  • Cassandra Hipps

Gerald Read Memorial Scholarship

  • Benjamin Leighow

Clearfield Area High School Class of 1975 Scholarship

  • Olivia Bender

Edith Brown Hastings Nursing Scholarship

  • Sarina Zhu

The Dave and Hollie Woodle Aspiring Strength Scholarship

  • Shane Coudriet

Marsha Novey Memorial Swimming Scholarship

  • Riley Vaow
  • Hannah Salvatore-Trinidad

Priority First Federal Credit Union Scholarship

  • Mark McGonigal

The Stella Jedrziewski Wawrynovic Scholarships

  • Valedictorian – Luke Sidorick
  • Salutatorian – Riley Vaow
  • Technical – Kinser Mayhew
  • Technical – Sierra Ball

