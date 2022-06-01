Clearfield County Chapter of Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees held its annual spring meeting and luncheon, the first since 2019, on Thursday, May 19 at the Farm Table Restaurant in Clearfield.
Following the 10:30 a.m. business meeting, a turkey dinner was served buffet style at noon. Several awards were presented at the after-lunch program.
Joyce Graham, CCC/PASR Ed Support Co-chair, presented a check for $550 to the educational scholarship winner Desaray Cossar, a senior at Curwensville High School. Desaray plans to attend California University of Pa. in the fall with a major in secondary English education with a minor in theater.
Education Support co-chair Marianne McCloskey, who oversees the selection process for the Lauretta Woodson awards, spoke briefly about the nominees. President Bev Wilson presented the Lauretta Woodson Educator Award to Paul Keser, a math teacher at Clearfield Area Jr./Sr. High School. Superintendent Terry Struble and Principal Heather Prestash both praised Keser for his dedication and ability to engage his students. Larry Way, who nominated Keser, was unable to attend.
Lauretta Woodson Paraprofessional Award winner Joanne Colesar, cafeteria manager at Clearfield Area Jr./Sr. High, was unable to attend and will be presented with her award at a later time.
President Bev Wilson then presented the PASR Board Commendation to Van Johnson, legislative chair for CCC/PASR. The board commendation is awarded to a member who has given outstanding service to the local, region, and/or state Association. Wilson thanked Johnson for his dedication to the association as the local and region 5 Legislative-L/PEC chair.
Upcoming chapter events include a “Christmas in July” luncheon at the Strawberry Tree Tea Room in Curwensville on July 14 at 2 p.m. Cost will be $10, with the chapter subsidizing the remaining cost. Anyone interested in attending should contact Rebecca Anderson, RECREO chair, at (814) 236-3090 or Bev Wilson at (814) 496-3360 by July 6.
Also, anyone interested in participating in any Fullington Bus tours should also contact Rebecca. The chapter is also planning an indoor “Not Going Back to School” picnic at the Farm Table Restaurant on Thursday, Aug. 25. More information will be forthcoming on the picnic.
CCC/PASR continues to hold monthly luncheons at the Farm Table Restaurant the third Tuesday of each month at 11:30 a.m. All members or anyone interested in learning more about PASR is invited.