HARRISBURG — Winners of the Office of Attorney General’s 26th Annual Drug-Free Calendar Contest have been announced.
In October, National Substance Abuse Prevention Month, fifth-grade students across the Commonwealth were invited to create an original piece of artwork that illustrates a drug-free message. Works of art from 13 students were selected to appear in the 2023 calendar, which is circulated throughout the Commonwealth in an effort to educate the public about the dangers of drug use.
Bryce Wills, a student at St. Francis School in Clearfield, was named as a 2023 Drug-Free Calendar Contest winners. His artwork will appear in calendar’s month of October.
Each month in the calendar is represented by one piece of artwork from a Pennsylvania student, with an additional student illustration on the front of the calendar. The winning entries were chosen from 624 submissions from 124 schools in 42 counties, based on the artists’ creativity, ability to illustrate, and the inclusion of a drug-free message.
Each selected student will receive a certificate and a $529 contribution to their Pennsylvania 529 College Savings Program, which is supervised by the Pennsylvania Treasury Department.
The drug-free calendar contest is funded through the Community Drug Abuse Prevention Fund.
Fines and penalties collected from certain offenses, such as driving under the influence, contribute to the fund.