Kindergarten registration at Clearfield Area School District for the upcoming 2022-23 school year is now open. All registrations are on-line via the elementary school website at www.clearfield.org
Children must be 5 years of age on or before Aug. 31, 2022 to enroll for the fall.
To enroll, go to www.clearfield.org and click on General Info; then Registrar Info; then 2022/2023 Incoming Kindergartners; then Create a New Account. Follow the step-by-step directions, completing each screen and then be sure to click Submit at the end.
The following three items are needed to enroll a new kindergarten student:
1. Birth certificate/proof of birth
2. Proof of residency (driver’s license, utility bill, rent receipt, etc.)
3. Immunizations/shot record
These documents may be emailed to our Elementary Registrar Caroline Zortman at czortman@clearfield.org, faxed to 814-765-1446 or brought to the elementary school guidance office.
Contact Zortman for additional information at 814-765-5511, extension 1500.