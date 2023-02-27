Kindergarten registration for the upcoming 2023/2024 school year at Clearfield Area School District is now open. Registrations are all on-line via the elementary school website, www.clearfield.org.
Children must be age 5 on or before Aug. 31, 2023, to enroll for the fall.
To enroll your child, go to www.clearfield.org and click on GENERAL INFO; then REGISTRAR INFO; then 2023/2024 INCOMING KINDERGARTNERS; then CREATE A NEW ACCOUNT. Follow the step-by-step directions, completing each screen and then be sure to click SUBMIT at the end.
The three items necessary to enroll a new kindergarten student are:
- Birth certificate/proof of birth
- Proof of residency (driver’s license, utility bill, rent receipt, etc.)
- Immunizations/shot record.
These documents may be emailed to czortman@clearfield.org, faxed to 814-762-8037 or brought to the elementary school guidance office.
Anyone having difficulty obtaining the required forms should contact the elementary registrar immediately at the number below. Register as soon as possible, but the district must have the required documents prior to the first day of school.
For more info or questions, contact Caroline Zortman at 814-765-5511, ext. 1500.