Clearfield Alliance Christian School celebrated Red Ribbon Week from Oct. 25-29.
Red Ribbon Week raises awareness about drug use and the problems related to drugs facing the community.It also encourages parents, educators, business owners, and other community organizations to promote drug-free lifestyles.
To show their support, students wore hats to school for “Put a Cap on Drugs Day” and sunglasses to school for “Shade Out Drugs Day.” Other activities scheduled throughout the week included a “Red Out” day when students wore as much red as possible, a poster contest, and a drug awareness assembly for all students in grades K-12 presented by the Clearfield Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission.
“Research shows that children are less likely to use alcohol and other drugs when parents and other role models are clear and consistent in their opposition to drug use and the misuse of prescription drugs. Red Ribbon Week gives us the opportunity to be vocal and visible in our efforts to achieve a drug-free community,” said Christi Manno, Clearfield Alliance Christian School Administrator.