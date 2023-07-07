DuBOIS — Continuing and Community Education at Penn State DuBois is preparing to offer the Certified Quality Engineer education program, with classes scheduled to begin in July.
With the constant need for certified quality professionals in the region’s manufacturing sector, this program provides education for those preparing to take the American Society for Quality certification exam to become a Certified Quality Engineer.
According to ASQ, a Certified Quality Engineer is a professional who understands the principles of product and service quality evaluation and control. This body of knowledge and applied technologies include, but are not limited to, development and operation of quality control systems, application and analysis of testing and inspection procedures, the ability to use metrology and statistical methods to diagnose and correct improper quality control practices, an understanding of human factors and motivation, familiarity with quality cost concepts and techniques and the knowledge and ability to develop and administer management information systems and to audit quality systems for deficiency identification and correction.
Classes will take place on Thursdays, running from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., in a hybrid format. Several classes in this program will operate through a virtual classroom via Zoom, while several dates will be in-person to teach hands-on materials to students. The course contains four modules, and the schedule runs as follows:
- Module 1: July 27 –Sept. 28
- Module 2: Oct. 12 –Dec. 21
- Module 3: Jan. 4 –March 14
- Module 4: March 28 –June 13
Participants will be provided with a CQE primer binder, with educational materials developed by Bill Wortman of the Quality Council of Indiana. The class will also work from the CQE exam and solutions materials created by the Quality Council of Indiana.
It is suggested that those interested in this program visit the ASQ website (www.asq.org) prior to registering to confirm they meet the specific requirements to qualify to take the certification exam.
The registration fee for this program is $2,450 per student. Class fees do not include ASQ exam fees. To request more information, or to register for this program, contact the Continuing and Community Education at Penn State DuBois via email (DuBoisOutreach@psu.edu) or phone at 814-375-4715.
Continuing and Community Education at Penn State DuBois is a bridge between Penn State resources and our partners, including business and industry, non-profit organizations, educational institutions, and state and federal agencies. Our programs cover manufacturing and quality, engineering, human and health services, food service, computer and electronics, construction, professional and business services and more.
To learn more about courses offered by continuing and community education at Penn State DuBois, visit their website here (dubois.psu.edu/continuing-community-education).