BELLEFONTE — Centre County Board of Commissioners have announced the kickoff of the annual Emergency Responder Scholarship program.
Emergency responders are vital to keeping our communities safe, providing lifesaving care to those in need 24 hours a day seven days a week. February is also recognized as Career and Technical Education Month and these scholarships are for the three career and technical education organizations in Centre County.
The scholarships are an effort to recognize firefighters, paramedics, and other emergency service organization members for their actions, bravery and willingness to serve. Providing financial assistance, this program is sponsored by the Centre County Board of Commissioners and offers $15,000 to be awarded in scholarships of $2,500 each to eligible applicants. The scholarships support those who are actively furthering their education at South Hills School of Business and Technology, the Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology or the Phlebotomy Institute of Central PA. The scholarships may be used for any course of study offered by the three schools.
Eligible applicants will be students:
• who reside in Centre County.
• enrolled or are currently accepted to a post-secondary program.
• volunteer for a Centre County based emergency responder organization.
• are17 years of age or older.
Scholarships are awarded annually. Applications will be accepted immediately through the end of the year. For more information and to apply, visit https://centre-foundation.academicworks.com/opportunities/3918.
All scholarships are waivers of tuition, apply to tuition only, and will not result in a cash payment to students. Applicants selected to receive a scholarship will be notified and The Centre Foundation will disburse funds directly to the institution.