BIGLER — It’s time to begin planning for the 2022-23 school year. CenClear is planning an open house in our Bigler Preschool classroom. Help your child prepare by visiting a CenClear preschool classroom next month.
Parents and children will have the opportunity to tour the classroom, meet the teachers, explore the school buses and fill out an application.
The open house will be held Monday, Feb. 28. Parents will need to call 1-800-525-5437 ext. 2243 to make an appointment to attend the open house. Time slots available include 8 a.m.-10 a.m., 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 1 p.m.-3 p.m. and 3 p.m.-5 p.m.
CenClear will begin accepting applications for the 2022-23 school year Feb. 1. Applications for the current school year can be submitted at any time.