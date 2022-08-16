The Joint Operating Committee of the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center recently hired Jayna Vicary as the new CCCTC Welding and Metal Fabrication Management Instructor.
Vicary is a CCCTC Welding and Metal Fabrication graduate and a Pennsylvania College of Technology graduate.
Vicary earned her Bachelor’s degree in welding and fabrication engineering technologies as well as a minor in non-destructive testing.
She has experience working with interfuse manufacturing and completed an engineering internship with Diamondback Covers.
The program accepts high school students from five surrounding sending schools, as well as adults.