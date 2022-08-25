CCCTC LPN graduates

Pictured from left, front row, are Evette Shaw, Laura Lanager, Cheryl Reitz-Cuneo, and Alpha Longoria; second row, Morgan Smith, Lindsey Bickle, and Jerrica Strong; third Row, Abigale Kramer, Katelyn Coulter, and Jada Bumbarger; fourth row, Tyler Walker, Paige Krepps, Molly Ertmer, and Mallory Smith.

The 84th class of the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s Practical Nursing Program graduated 13 students on July 22. CCCTC Executive Director Fred Redden and nursing program Director Tonya Saggese welcomed the audience to the event.

Abigale Kramer, nursing graduate, introduced commencement speaker Brittany Rougeux, LPN, director of nursing.

