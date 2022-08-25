The 84th class of the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s Practical Nursing Program graduated 13 students on July 22. CCCTC Executive Director Fred Redden and nursing program Director Tonya Saggese welcomed the audience to the event.
Abigale Kramer, nursing graduate, introduced commencement speaker Brittany Rougeux, LPN, director of nursing.
Academic awards were presented to the three students with the highest grade point averages in the class: Mallory Smith, Katelyn Coulter, and Jerrica Strong. Heather Williams, NTHS advisor, introduced graduates who had been inducted into the National Technical Honor Society: Jada Bumbarger, Katelyn Coulter, Molly Ertmer, Alpha Longoria, Mallory Smith, and Jerrica Strong.
Diplomas were awarded by Redden, CCCTC Principal/Assistant Director Tiffany Cover, and Saggese. Graduates were presented for graduation by Cheryl Krieg, previous practical nursing director, and nursing pins were awarded by Alene Homan, nursing instructor.
Nursing Instructor Jessica Lash led the graduates in reciting the Practical Nursing Pledge. Morgan Smith, nursing graduate, provided the farewell address.
The nursing program is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing, Inc. and Pennsylvania Department of Education and approved by the PA State Board of Nursing.