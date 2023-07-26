The 86th class of the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s Practical Nursing Program graduated 16 students on Friday, July 21.
CCCTC Principal Tiffany Cover and nursing program Director Tonya Saggese welcomed the audience to the event.
Cheyanne Higgins, nursing graduate, introduced the commencement speaker Jessica Lash, BSN, RN, nursing instructor.
Academic awards were presented by Saggeese to the three students with the highest-grade point averages in the class — Brittany Cambria, Mackenzie Pierce, and Leah Orton. NTHS Advisor Heather Williams introduced graduates who had been inducted into the National Technical Honor Society — Brittany Cambria, Tiffany Nichols, Leah Orton, and Mackenzie Pierce.
Graduates were presented for graduation and nursing pins were awarded by Alene Homan, nursing instructor. Lash led the graduates in reciting the Practical Nursing Pledge.
The nursing program is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing, Inc. and the Pennsylvania Department of Education, and approved by the PA State Board of Nursing.