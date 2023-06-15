CCCTC cosmetology students to attend SkillsUSA National Competition in Georgia

Three students from the the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s Cosmetology program will represent CCCTC and Pennsylvania at the SkillsUSA National Competition to be held June 19-23 in Atlanta, Ga.
The team placed 1st in Career Pathways: Human Service, at the state competition held in Hershey in April.
The National Leadership & Skills Conference is the ultimate recognition of excellence in career and technical education.
This event brings together thousands of students, instructors, business partners, and administrators to celebrate the accomplishments of those preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations, and it’s an incredible opportunity for students to showcase their talents and skills on the national level.