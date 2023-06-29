PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Kalista Butler of Philipsburg, has been named to the Plymouth State University President’s List for the Spring 2023 semester.
To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better for the Spring 2023 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester. Butler is majoring in Allied Health Sciences at Plymouth State.
Plymouth State University, established in 1871, is located in the North Country and Lakes Region of New Hampshire.