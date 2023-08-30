SUMMERDALE — Sydney Bubb of Ramey has been named to the Central Penn College Dean’s List for the spring 2023 term.
Bubb is currently majoring in Bachelor of Science in legal studies. Of the students who took classes, 34% made the Dean’s List. To qualify for the designation, an undergraduate student must carry six or more credits and earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or better for the term.
Central Penn College is located in Summerdale, offering associate, bachelor’s and master’s degrees and certificate programs in a variety of professional fields. For more information, visit www.centralpenn.edu.