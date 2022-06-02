BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania congratulates the nearly 1,950 students who were named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List.
The following students from the Progressland readership area were named to the list:
- CLEARFIELD — Ryan Forcey, Lauren Sattesahn
- COALPORT — Gerard Lowe
- DUBOIS — Abigail Lecker
- LANSE — Jennifer Adams
- PHILIPSBURG — Kristen Bennett
To qualify for Dean’s List, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher (based on 4.0) during the semester.
Bloomsburg University is one of 14 universities in Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education.