Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of Aug. 29.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both the elementary and high schools each day is assorted fresh vegetables, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salads, and fresh baby carrots.
MONDAY –Hot dog, chili dog or barbecued rib sandwich, baked beans.
TUESDAY – Chicken nuggets, dinner roll, mashed potatoes and gravy.
WEDNESDAY – French bread pizza, steamed carrots.
THURSDAY – French toast sticks with syrup, sausage, home fries.
FRIDAY –Fish sandwich or barbecued pulled pork sandwich, steamed corn or coleslaw.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza slice, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salads, flatbreads, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, side salads, baby carrots, celery sticks and fresh broccoli and cauliflower.
MONDAY – Cheesesteak sandwich, tater tots.
TUESDAY – Turkey, bacon wedgie with chipotle ranch sauce, baked beans.
WEDNESDAY – Chicken pasta alfredo, dinner roll, steamed broccoli.
THURSDAY –French toast sticks with syrup, sausage, home fries.
FRIDAY –Chicken and cheese nachos, dinner roll, steamed carrots.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
MONDAY –Chicken strip salad, breadstick, carrots, diced pears.
TUESDAY –Meatball sub, baked beans, mixed veggie, peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Sloppy joe, cheese stick, tater tots, side salad, mixed fruit.
THURSDAY –not available.
FRIDAY –not available.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Alternate meal choices are available daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
MONDAY – Mozzarella filled sticks with sauce or pulled pork sandwich, corn, mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY – Hot dog on bun or pulled pork sandwich, baked beans or fresh carrots with ranch dip, mixed fruit.
WEDNESDAY – Beef and macaroni, bread or pulled pork sandwich, side salad or green beans, strawberry cups.
THURSDAY – Fish or pulled pork sandwich, cole slaw or peas, peach cup.
FRIDAY – Chicken cheesesteak sandwich or pulled pork sandwich, mixed vegetables, fresh fruit.
High school menu:
Salad bar and nachos with cheese are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY – Lasagna rollups or hotdog on bun, side salad or baked beans, applesauce.
TUESDAY – Pulled pork with pepper jack cheese wrap or corndog nuggets, side salad or peas, mixed fruit.
WEDNESDAY – Pizzaburger on bun or quesadilla, side salad or cauliflower, peaches.
THURSDAY – Walking taco or bacon and cheese pierogies, side salad or mixed vegetables, pears.
FRIDAY – Fish or honey barbecued chicken wrap, side salad or coleslaw, pineapple.
Glendale School
District
No menus received.
Harmony Area School District
Yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk.
MONDAY – Chicken patty with roll, oven fries, sliced peaches.
TUESDAY – Walking taco with tortilla chips, meat sauce, shredded cheese, sour cream and salsa, black beans, mixed fruit .
WEDNESDAY – Plain or barbecued ham sandwich, plain or pretzel roll, green beans, applesauce
Recommended Video
THURSDAY – Chicken fajitas, peppers and onions, Spanish rice, fruit salad.
FRIDAY – Homemade pizza, vegetables and dip, apple.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
MONDAY – Pancakes with sausage or chicken patty sandwich, tater tots, cinnamon apple slices.
TUESDAY – Chicken corndog nuggets or pepperoni cheese calzone, steamed broccoli, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY – Grilled cheese sandwich or crispy chicken strips with fresh bread, diced peaches, oven roasted carrots.
THURSDAY –Chicken over mashed potatoes or hamburger on bun, steamed corn.
FRIDAY – Baked Italian dunkers or corndog nuggets, steamed mixed vegetables, mixed fruit.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY –Chicken smackers with sliced bread or turkey, ham and cheese stuffer, steamed corn, diced pears.
TUESDAY – Buffalo chicken alfredo with sliced bread or chicken patty sandwich, steamed broccoli, mixed fruit.
WEDNESDAY –Pancakes with sausage patties or nacho little bites, cinnamon apple slices.
THURSDAY – Pasta, homemade meat sauce with bread or crispy chicken strips with bread, oven-roasted carrots, diced peaches.
FRIDAY – Chicken cheese soft tacos or mozzarella tomato panini, crinkle fries, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Peanut butter and jelly sandwich or ham and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Pierogies with bacon and cheddar, steamed broccoli, diced pears.
TUESDAY –Pizza sticks, calico baked beans, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –Hot dog on bun, fresh peppers, mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY –Pizza pasta bake, breadstick, green beans, diced peaches.
FRIDAY – French toast sticks, sausage, tater tots, assorted juice.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY –Popcorn chicken bowl, sliced bread, corn, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Pierogies with bacon and cheddar, fresh peppers, assorted juice.
WEDNESDAY –Burrito bowl, refried beans, diced peaches.
THURSDAY –Sloppy joe on Hawaiian roll, tater tots, diced pears.
FRIDAY – Barbecue rib sandwich, fresh baby carrots, pineapple tidbits.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly Option –Pepperoni cheese calzone
MONDAY –Pancakes, sausage, tater tots, cinnamon apple slices.
TUESDAY –Popcorn chicken, bread, corn, pineapple tidbits.
WEDNESDAY – Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, oven-roasted carrots, diced pears.
THURSDAY –Cheeseburger on bun, steamed broccoli, sliced peaches.
FRIDAY –Italian dunkers, green beans, applesauce.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Pancakes, sausage, tater tots, diced pears.
TUESDAY –Buffalo chicken alfredo, bread, steamed broccoli, diced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Beef and cheese nachos, bread, corn, black beans, pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic breadstick, oven-roasted carrots, applesauce.
FRIDAY –Popcorn chicken, bread, crinkle-cut fries, sliced apples.