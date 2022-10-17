CHESTER HILL — David Ecklund recently joined Chester Hill Borough Council.
When asked about what he does for a living, he said he manages a rental portfolio for a company based out of Indianapolis. Council said he likely has experience dealing with the public.
“A fair amount,” Ecklund said. “Lots of issues with tenants. This will certainly be the first role I’ve been interested in that was more of a public service type role.”
He has lived in the borough since 2013 and is a Penn State graduate.
When asked why he wished to be on council, Ecklund replied, “I’d like to help make Chester Hill a better community.”
Council welcomed the newcomer. “One of the things that we’re trying to do is to bring new people and new blood onto the council,” said President Dr. Pierce Sanute. “Just try to get council up to date and moving forward.”
Council also said it had a public meeting a few weeks ago with the state Department of Transportation regarding the Presqueisle Street Bridge. It was only attended by one non-council member.
“(Judging by) the lack of attendance, my impression is the town doesn’t really care about the bridge,” Sanute said.
A resident previously attended a council meeting to advocate that council address accessibility issues within the borough rather than create a pedestrian bridge. According to councilmen, PennDOT expressed it was open to working with the borough on Walton Street, potentially focusing on projects such as sidewalk improvements or turning lanes.
Council will potentially form a committee and present ideas for Walton Street. Sanute asked if any councilman is interested in serving on the committee to let him know.
In other business, Sanute said the upcoming borough anniversary is its 140th, not 150th as previously stated at the last meeting.
Council set trick-or-treat for Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. At the council meeting, Chester Hill Hose Co. representatives said they are planning an event the Sunday prior at a time to be determined.