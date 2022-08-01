Gardens have been coming on, meaning crops of fresh fruits and vegetables are becoming abundant. Zucchini is one of those that grows prolifically when its favorite growing conditions are met.
My husband went to the farmer’s market the other week and brought me a zucchini and a summer squash. Normally I am glad to see them. My problem was someone had already given me two zucchinis, so that made a total of four squash in my crisper drawer.
Some of the profusion was made into zucchini bread, but I was still left with one lone zucchini. I didn’t want it to remain in the crisper drawer for fear it might multiply and divide in the darkness…Just kidding, but sometimes it does seem that way.
I didn’t want to make my go-to which is to slice the squash and saute it in a frying pan with some butter and olive oil, salt, ground black pepper and a clove or two of minced garlic.
So a side dish was in order for Sunday lunch. I remembered a recipe I ran across while researching. Easy Cheesy Zucchini Casserole sounded really good to me.
The casserole is very easy to prepare and goes together very quickly using items you probably already have in your refrigerator or on the pantry shelves. The tangy cheese sauce and the crispy topping really compliment the zucchini. I diced the zucchini as the recipe called for but I didn’t think they cooked evenly in the finished dish. The squash at the edges of the casserole were soft and the middle, still kind of crunchy.
When I make the recipe again I will slice the zucchini into thin rounds and layer it in the baking dish. I think it will cook more completely and evenly.
I also used this recipe to use up an English muffin that has been languishing in the bread box.
Using the food processor I blitzed it into crumbs for the topping.
- 4 cups zucchini diced into one-inch pieces or thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise (I used a light variety)
- 1/2 cup plain yogurt or sour cream
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, divided
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/4 cup bread crumbs
- 1 teaspoon melted butter
Pre-heat the oven to 350 degrees.
Heat a pot of water, large enough to hold the vegetables, until boiling. Add the zucchini and onion and cook for two minutes. Drain.
In a mixing bowl, combine the mayonnaise, yogurt, mustard, 3/4 cup of the cheese, eggs, black pepper and onion powder. Whisk until smooth. Add the vegetables and toss lightly until coated in the sauce.
Pour mixture into a 1 1/2-quart baking dish that has been sprayed with non-stick cooking spray. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese.
Toss the breadcrumbs with the butter and sprinkle evenly over the top of the cheese.
Bake uncovered for 35-40 minutes until the vegetables are tender, the sauce is bubbly and the topping is browned.