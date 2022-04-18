AUSTIN — Sinnemahoning State Park will offer a variety of nature programs this weekend. These are perfect for enjoying the anticipated warmer weather and celebrating Earth Day.
Friday, April 22, from 1-3 p.m., volunteers are needed to help clean up the shore of the George B. Stevenson Reservoir. Earth Day cleanup participants will help park staff remove plastic litter and other debris along the edge of the lake. Gloves and bags will be provided.
The walk will be approximately two miles on uneven, muddy terrain. Participants should dress for the weather and wear sturdy, waterproof shoes. All ages are welcome. Registration is not required. Those taking part should meet at the park’s Lake Day Use Area by the boat launch.
Saturday, April 23, from 10-11:30 a.m., park visitors can take a walk to look for early spring ephemeral wildflowers and learn about amazing native plants on a wildflower walk. The walk will be one-to-two miles over uneven terrain. Sturdy shoes are recommended. Some off-trail walking may be required to get a close-up look at wildflowers. Participants should bring water and meet in the park’s Wildlife Center Classroom.
Saturday evening, visitors can explore the wonders of the park at night by attending an indoor April Skies of Sinnemahoning presentation from 7-7:45 p.m. to learn what constellations and other celestial objects are visible during the month of April. All ages are welcome at this PowerPoint presentation. Participants should meet in the park’s Wildlife Center Classroom.
Afterwards, participants can use their new knowledge of the night sky into practice, with the April Skies of Sinnemahoning stargazing program, from 8-9 p.m. Those taking part can participate in a laser-guided tour of the night sky and learn how to use a star chart and useful astronomy phone applications. If weather conditions permit, telescopes will be available. Participants should dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes. Extra warm layers and gloves are also recommended.
In the event of clouds or rain, participants will learn how to use a star chart, review night sky phone apps, and have a chance to ask the park’s naturalist astronomy questions. Those attending should meet at the wildlife viewing area, north of the park’s office. Participants can choose to attend one or both of the night sky programs.
For more information about programs and events at Sinnemahoning State Park, visit the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resource’s calendar of events at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/sinnemahoning_state_park/calendar.
Those requiring an accommodation to participate in state park activities due to a disability, should contact the park they plan to visit. With at least seven days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.