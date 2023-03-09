DuBOIS — A DuBois home was destroyed by fire early Thursday morning, according to DuBois Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike Federici.
Federici said firefighters from DuBois and West Sandy Hose Co. No. 1 from the Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to 115 1/2 S. Highland St. at about 4:20 a.m. Thursday.
“When we got there the fire was fully involved,” said Federici, noting that all of the occupants were already outside of the two-story home without injuries upon firefighters’ arrival.
Federici said that normally firefighters would try to make an interior attack on the fire, but there was no floor since the fire was already fully involved upon their arrival. He said firefighters had some access issues to get inside of the house to put the fire out, but mostly it was a defensive attack where they extinguished the fire from the outside.
One firefighter sustained a knee injury as a result of the fire and was taken by Amserv Ambulance to Penn Highlands DuBois for medical treatment.
Federici estimated the damage at approximately $60,000.
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and is being investigated by the state police fire marshal.
The American Red Cross also responded to the scene.
Firefighters were at the scene until about 9 a.m. Thursday.