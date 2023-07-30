GRAMPIAN — Nearly 100 firefighters from two counties battled an early morning Grampian blaze Sunday that destroyed the top floor of a building on Main Street.
According to Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co. Chief Jim Carns Jr., fire crews from Clearfield and Jefferson counties were called out just after 2 a.m. to battle the two-alarm fire near the intersection of U.S. Route 219, state Routes 879 and 729. 729.
“When we arrived on scene flames were showing significantly on the corner of the structure. The initial call reported fire showing in the same area,” Carns said.
Carns said the building, that previously housed a dentist’s office on the first floor and apartments on the second, was unoccupied.
He said it had recently been purchased by someone out of the area who was remodeling it.
He had no information about the owner’s name, estimate of damage or the cause of the fire. The blaze is currently under investigation by the state police fire marshal and the marshal will release a report with the details, he noted.
“The building is believed to be a total loss. It is still standing but it has heavy water damaged,” Carns said.
He said the company had some difficulty bringing the blaze under control as the electricity to the structure was connected.
“A couple of the firefighters reported feeling shocked. They were checked out while on scene and released,” he said. No other injuries were reported.
Another struggle was the building had been remodeled numerous times and there were a number of false ceilings and walls. “We broke through the first floor ceiling thinking we could get through to the second floor only to find another ceiling,” Carns said.
He said the company had no issues with enough water, noting an official from the Grampian Borough-Penn Township Water Authority turned water on to utilize a nearby hydrant.
Firefighters from G-P-B, Curwensville, Lawrence Township, Clearfield, Mahaffey, Brady Township, Hyde, Union Township, West Sandy, Burnside, Osceola Mills, Sykesville and Penfield were on scene or standby at another fire station for approximately six hours, Carns said.
Rescue Hose & Ladder Ambulance Co. was also on scene and provided rehabilitation for crews with food and beverages provided by area businesses.
“There was a huge amount of departments there. These departments don’t normally have an opportunity to work with each other but everything came together and went really well,” he explained.
Carns said an adjacent home suffered damage to its siding. He said early concerns were for the convenience store and gas station in front of the building but it received no reported damage.