ALLPORT — Former Superintendent Michelle Dutrow will return to aid the West Branch Area School District as a consultant.
Dutrow left her post at the end of 2022, with Mark Mitchell taking her position. Directors had a lengthy discussion regarding the decision to approve the consulting agreement.
The district will soon be undergoing an audit for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funding, President Chad Diviney said. During her time as superintendent, Dutrow served on statewide committees, gaining specialized knowledge in ESSER funding.
The district also is eyeing a major, multi-million dollar renovation project. Dutrow has experience with grant writing in the educational sector, Diviney said. “It’s really important that we, as a board, look at ways that we can solicit funds without financing funds,” he said.
Director James Emigh asked if the current and incoming business managers are incapable of grant writing and handling the audit.
Business Manager Erick Johnston said he will likely handle a large chunk of the ESSER paperwork.
“I’m not as concerned about that as I would be with getting, finding, obtaining (and) writing for additional funds for the elementary project,” he said. “Within my normal scope, it would be difficult for me to write a very competitive grant. I would be able to have the time to do that if other things paused, and that’s tough in my world.”
Director Jessica Maines and Director Melvin Smeal both expressed that Mitchell should handle these tasks, rather than paying money to bring in a consultant. “We don’t need her; we have him,” Smeal said.
“Not saying that he couldn’t handle the situation, I think that we’re looking at a situation here where we’re going to bring in the most knowledgeable person,” Director Donald Yontosh said.
“I think $4,000 is a drop in the bucket compared to what we could be facing if we don’t have our t’s crossed and i’s dotted,” said Christina Brown. “Four-thousand dollars is a drop in the bucket compared to what she could secure for us for our project.”
The district could bring her back and she could fail to secure any funding, Smeal said. Diviney noted that she will be writing grants and has experience. Dutrow also is consulting for other school districts.
Director Jeremiah Dobo said individuals should consider the experience Dutrow brings to the table and set aside any potential personal conflicts.
“I’m not saying that Mr. Mitchell can’t do the job, but Mr. Mitchell is new to the job and has a lot of things that he has to take care of,” Dobo said. “We’re in a position right now where we have to make sure that we’re in good standing for the ESSER funds, and we’re looking at a substantial building project. If it was a different name on this list, would people have a problem with it? Is this becoming a personal thing? I think we should be above that.”
Smeal said he would oppose it whether it was Dutrow or a different consultant. “The name has nothing to do with it,” he said.
Directors approved the agreement in a 6-2 vote, with Smeal and Maines opposing. Director Robert Seprish was absent.