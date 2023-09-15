DuBOIS — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 813 in DuBois will reopen on Monday, according to DuBois Post Commander Steve Karschner.
Starting on Monday, the VFW will be open from 4-8 p.m. through Friday and then starting on Saturday, Sept. 23, the VFW will be back to regular hours, which means it will be open at 10 a.m. each day every day of the week, said Karschner.
“It will be just 4-8 p.m. to start until we can get things going, mainly get the new bartenders familiar with the system,” said Karschner. “We will just start it slow and see how things go from there. There shouldn’t be any problem, however.”
The DuBois VFW Post has been temporarily closed since mid-May for structure reorganization, said Karschner, who could not provide more details for the closure.
“We are back doing what we want to do, serving our veterans in the community,” said Karschner.
Karschner noted that the VFW is currently making plans to conduct its annual Veterans Day program which will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 at the post located at 114 Fuller Ave., DuBois. The event is open to the public. A meal, prepared by the VFW Auxiliary, will immediately follow the program. More details will about the event will be released when available.