DuBOIS — The City of DuBois is set to kick off the holiday season celebration with its annual tree lighting ceremony this Friday during the Brighten the Night event in DuBois Memorial Park.
Hosted each year by the revitalization group, Downtown DuBois Inc.’s Brighten the Night event is being sponsored by Priority First Federal Credit Union and will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The city tree, which is displayed on the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater stage, will be lit by a special guest.
The tree is decorated by a talented group of city workers each year, “and it always looks beautiful,” Linda Crandall, president of Downtown DuBois Inc., said.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will stop by with their special guests, Rudolph and his younger cousin, Rudy. Rudolph and Rudy are a part of The Progress newspaper’s annual celebration of Christmas in the area since 1964. There will be time for visiting with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Rudolph and Rudy. Families may bring their own cameras for photos.
Brennan Bell of DuBois will provide the festive music.
John “Herm” Suplizio, DuBois city manager, will read “The Night Before Christmas,” as he has done for many years.
Jingles the Elf and 2022 Clearfield County Fair Queen Makenna Rummel will emcee the festivities.
The Salvation Army of DuBois and Tri-County Church will provide refreshments.
Priority First Federal Credit Union will also have a table set up with surprises for the children.
“This is always such a great way to get in the Christmas spirit,” Crandall said. “We hope everyone can come out –even for a little bit.”