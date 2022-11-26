DuBOIS — Lindsey Russo, an eighth-grader at the DuBois Area Middle School, earned a perfect score on the English Language Arts Pennsylvania System of School Assessment last school year.
Russo was honored for achieving perfection during an assembly at the school on Wednesday. She is the first in the school’s history to achieve a perfect mark as far as they know, said English Language Arts (reading) teacher Jeannine Anthony.
“Perfection is something that we all should strive for,” said Anthony during the assembly.
“Some tasks are easy to achieve 100 percent accuracy — a spelling test, a test on math facts, and knowing all 50 states in the USA,” said Anthony.
However, she said, perfection in other ways is a lot tougher.
“Think for a moment about the PSSAs,” Anthony said. “We, teachers and students alike, prepare for months to take the tediously long assessment. Have you ever considered perfection on such an exhaustive undertaking?”
Anthony said Russo not only considered it, but achieved it in April by not missing a single question on the seventh grade English Language Arts PSSA.
“Lindsey Russo, an eighth-grader this year, deserves to be commended, congratulated and celebrated,” said Anthony.
While looking at statistics from 2021, Anthony said she found that out of 90,515 Pennsylvania students that took the test, only three students scored a perfect score. The year before that there was only one student who achieved a perfect score.
Even though Russo was too humble to receive the honor in front of her classmates, students and staff at the assembly gave Russo a standing ovation for her achievement.
“Lindsey, we admire your hard work, your extreme intelligence and your dedication,” said Anthony. “Watching you flourish as a student has been an absolute thrill for all of us. You represent the DuBois Middle School leaders of today and the future.”
Anthony said her wish for all the students sitting there is that “they realize that perfection can be achieved with qualities that Lindsey shows us every single day.”
Russo, in an interview after the assembly, said she tries for perfection in everything she does.
To prepare for the PSSA test, Russo said she usually tries to watch something or do something to calm her down so she can sleep well. She said she started watching a television show on Netflix called, “I Am Not Okay With This,” and the main character annoyed her a lot.
“It threw me off, but I did it somehow,” said Russo.
After she completed the PSSA test last school year, Russo recalled that she was the last one to finish, as usual, but that she thought she did pretty good.
“I thought it was amazing,” said Rebecca Russo, Lindsey’s mother, after she heard of her daughter’s achievement.
“I was so impressed,” said Rebecca Russo. “And I didn’t realize what a big deal it was until (Assistant Principal) Mr. Maholtz and Mrs. Anthony called and told me.”
Lindsey Russo is also the daughter of the late Stephen Russo.
Anthony said there were a total of 63 points on the ELA assessment and included two essays.
Russo said her next goal is to try for perfection again on her eighth grade ELA PSSA test.
“It can be done, but don’t stress out if you don’t. Okay?” Anthony said to Russo. “Lindsey is ... I say perfectionist, but in a loving sort of way. She pays attention to every little detail, every little detail. And she is concerned with doing the best that she can on whatever she can.”
Russo also said one of her long-term goals is to be a film director after she graduates.
“She’s an incredible narrator too,” said Anthony. “I would have her read out loud as much as I could in class. She’s an incredible narrator with so much inflection and expression and love in everything that she does.”